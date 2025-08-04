Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,947 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $80,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after acquiring an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,006,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,157,000 after acquiring an additional 207,172 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,194,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,056,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,152,000 after acquiring an additional 105,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.63.

IDEX Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE IEX opened at $159.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.77. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

