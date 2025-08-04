Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 170.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,028 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $35.47.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

