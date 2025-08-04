Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 178,152 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 63,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

