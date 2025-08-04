JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $240,000 Stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Insmed accounts for about 0.2% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $108.69 on Monday. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $108.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. The trade was a 52.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. The trade was a 44.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,767 shares of company stock worth $54,625,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.