Ruffer LLP Acquires 13,113 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $116.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $105.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

