Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.33.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $428.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.66 and its 200-day moving average is $354.03.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

