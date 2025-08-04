Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 780.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONQ opened at $38.14 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $2,507,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,313,473.44. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $104,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 711,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,721,555.58. The trade was a 78.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,191,850 shares of company stock worth $360,519,930. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

