Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,277,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,338 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,889,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,333,000 after purchasing an additional 58,535 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,161,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,012,000 after purchasing an additional 500,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,464 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

CMG opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

