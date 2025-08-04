Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,082 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $284,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.32.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $750.01 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.80 and a 52 week high of $784.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $701.68 and its 200 day moving average is $646.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,372 shares of company stock worth $105,348,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.