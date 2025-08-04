DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 53,704 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,528,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,704 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,790,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.3%

AMZN opened at $214.75 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

