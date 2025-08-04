Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.69.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $208.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $213.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

