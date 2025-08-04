OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.3%

AMZN opened at $214.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

