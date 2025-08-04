Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $274.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

