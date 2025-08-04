IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,621.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

