Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 8,323 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in HubSpot by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $498.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $560.18 and its 200-day moving average is $620.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total value of $4,616,095.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $735.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.