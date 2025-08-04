Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lifted by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NYSE MMC opened at $197.76 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.27 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

