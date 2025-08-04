Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 700 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of JGRO opened at $86.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

