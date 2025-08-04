Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 68 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.7% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Linde by 15.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 639,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,582,000 after buying an additional 84,233 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 29.2% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,904,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $459.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.93.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

