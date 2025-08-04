1,066 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.50.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $267.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

