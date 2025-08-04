PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $42.05 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,543,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $237.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,910,750. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total transaction of $16,837,027.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 646,473,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,851,846,809.12. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,555,330 shares of company stock valued at $360,568,811. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

