Connable Office Inc. Sells 740 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $485,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 12,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 114,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,555,330 shares of company stock worth $360,568,811. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $237.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.73. The company has a market cap of $266.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

