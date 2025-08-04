ING Groep NV Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,676 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $83,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,654.07. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $154.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $160.89. The firm has a market cap of $364.06 billion, a PE ratio of 670.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

