Allianz SE Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Allianz SE reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 96,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9%

PEG stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.