Connable Office Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 890.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Shares of WCN stock opened at $186.64 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.15.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
