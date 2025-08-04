XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,784.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,528,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405,108 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,014,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,371,000 after buying an additional 785,755 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 35,780.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,545,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after buying an additional 1,541,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,779.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 955,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 936,338 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of MCHI opened at $56.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

