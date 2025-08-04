Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 830 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $72,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 8.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $381.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.42. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

