Allianz SE Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $255.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.11.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

