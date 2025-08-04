Allianz SE Buys New Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

