Allianz SE Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Allianz SE lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,489 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DexCom by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2,371.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,019 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DexCom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 109,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

