Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 3,894 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,238,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 246.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 931,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,611,000 after purchasing an additional 662,739 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 196,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $2,412,191. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

