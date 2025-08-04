Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Novartis by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Novartis by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.3%

Novartis stock opened at $115.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.