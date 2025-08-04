Avalon Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avalon Trust Co reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $20,636,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $281.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

