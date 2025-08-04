Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.3%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.