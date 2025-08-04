Avalon Trust Co Buys New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 24.8% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.69.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 3.7%

EXR stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.30. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

