Avalon Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,795 Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 373.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 472,254 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Invitation Home by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth about $4,274,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $30.32 on Monday. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

