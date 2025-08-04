Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 174.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Trimble by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,047 shares of company stock worth $1,538,152. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

