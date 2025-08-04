Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Reduced by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 249,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $165.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.