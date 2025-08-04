Argent Trust Co Increases Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 909.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,858,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,663,000 after buying an additional 15,188,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.