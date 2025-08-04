NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $197.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $167.83 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $169.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.