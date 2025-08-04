Avalon Trust Co Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $771.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $831.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $852.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.27.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

