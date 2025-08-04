Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in McKesson by 59,720.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after buying an additional 358,322 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of McKesson by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,164,000 after acquiring an additional 293,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $698.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $676.81. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

