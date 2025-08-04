Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $170,796,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 341,615 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25,215.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 188,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 187,605 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $102.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

