Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3,477.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,220 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.2% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $168,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,407.36. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,324 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EA opened at $157.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average is $143.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Get Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.