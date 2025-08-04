Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Position Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Elastic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Elastic by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Elastic from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,530,231.31. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $601,243.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,233.54. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

