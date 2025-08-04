Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $189.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average is $172.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

