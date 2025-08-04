GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GitLab by 9,968.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 344,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 107,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,255. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,288,223. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $41.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.20 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

