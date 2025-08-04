Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of HON opened at $217.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.