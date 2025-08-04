Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,726 shares of company stock worth $29,025,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

