Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Boosted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:NOC opened at $587.13 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $587.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.79.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

