Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,948 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,214,203,000 after buying an additional 5,735,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,726,000 after buying an additional 2,642,810 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,354.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,641,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $100,001,000 after buying an additional 2,459,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,469,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $208,269,000 after buying an additional 1,539,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,477,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,332,000 after buying an additional 1,501,277 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE FCX opened at $40.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

